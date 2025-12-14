1 dead, 3 injured in shooting on Cleveland's east side

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a shooting in Cleveland that left a 24-year-old man dead early Saturday morning, according to Sgt. Wifredo Diaz.

At about 3 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of East 93rd Street for reports of shots fired, Diaz said.

Once officers arrived, Diaz said they found the victim lying near the entrance of the location, unresponsive and not breathing.

Cleveland EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead, the sergeant said.

In addition to the victim, three men were wounded by gunshots and went to three different local hospitals. Diaz said their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

According to Diaz, no suspects have been identified at this time.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.