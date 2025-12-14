Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9  WX Alerts 15  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting on Cleveland's east side

The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a shooting in Cleveland that left a 24-year-old man dead early Saturday morning, according to Cleveland Sgt. Wifredo Diaz.
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting on Cleveland's east side
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a shooting in Cleveland that left a 24-year-old man dead early Saturday morning, according to Sgt. Wifredo Diaz.

At about 3 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of East 93rd Street for reports of shots fired, Diaz said.

Once officers arrived, Diaz said they found the victim lying near the entrance of the location, unresponsive and not breathing.

Cleveland EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead, the sergeant said.

In addition to the victim, three men were wounded by gunshots and went to three different local hospitals. Diaz said their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

According to Diaz, no suspects have been identified at this time.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.