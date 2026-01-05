1 dead after car found in the Rocky River near local yacht club

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — One person was found dead after a car submerged into the Rocky River Sunday afternoon, according to the Rocky River Police Department.

Police said at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to the Cleveland Yachting Club at 700 Yacht Club Dr. after a caller reported a car inside the Rocky River with a person in the water.

Rocky River PD said responding officers confirmed that an SUV was partially submerged in the east channel of the Rocky River off the south end of the island. Police said a person was also in the water just outside of the car who was unresponsive and showed no signs of life.

The Rocky River Fire Department responded to the scene and determined the victim who was tentatively identified as a 50 year-old woman of Brimfield had died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, police said.

The traffic crash is being investigated by the Rocky River Fire Department and the Westshore Enforcement Bureau Accident Investigation Unit.