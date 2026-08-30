1 dead after crash on I-90 overnight

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 90 early Sunday, according to the Bratenahl Police Department.

Around 1:13 a.m., officers responded to I-90 near Eddy Road for a serious motor vehicle crash that involved a car and a motorcycle, police said.

According to police, a 55-year-old motorcyclist, who is a Euclid resident, was fatally wounded in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the car, a 31-year-old Cleveland man, initially fled the scene but was located by police shortly after and taken into custody.

Charges are pending in Cleveland Municipal Court, and police say anticipated charges include aggravated vehicular homicide, stopping after accident and operating a vehicle under the influence.

In a statement, the department said its, "thoughts are with the victim's family and loved ones during this difficult time. We appreciate the work of the officers and first responders who responded to the crash and assisted with the investigation."