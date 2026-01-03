1 dead after drowning in Medina County pond

A man is dead after drowning in a local pond in Valley City, Ohio, on Friday, according to the Valley City Fire Department.

At about 2:13 p.m., the fire department said they responded to an emergency involving a drowning in a pond.

Once they arrived, the department said crews reacted quickly and removed the man from the water within five minutes.

According to the fire department, emergency medical care was immediately initiated, and the man was taken to an emergency room.

Despite the efforts made by medical personnel, the man could not be resuscitated, the fire department said.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Valley City Fire Chief Andy Baillis in a statement. “We appreciate the cooperation and assistance of all responding agencies.”

The fire department also gave a reminder about ice safety in a statement:

As winter conditions persist, the Valley City Fire Department urges residents to stay off the ice. No ice is safe ice. Even when it appears solid, ice can be unpredictable and dangerous. If a pet ventures onto the ice, do not attempt to rescue them yourself—call 911 immediately. Emergency responders are trained and equipped for these situations. Your safety is our priority.