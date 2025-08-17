1 dead, 2 injured after two-car rollover crash in Geauga County

One person has died and two others were injured after a two-car rollover crash in Chardon, according to Chardon Fire Department Chief Justin Geiss.

At approximately 9:11 a.m., Thursday morning, the department responded to the crash with an entrapment at the intersection of Route 608 and Chardon-Winsdor Road. While they were on the way, Burton and Hambden Fire Departments received a call for mutual aid, Geiss said.

When fire crews arrived, they found two cars with heavy damage. Two of the victims were able to self extricate while the third victim was still in the car, according to Geiss.

The chief said two of the victims were taken to Geauga Hospital while the third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Geiss said, according to representatives from the Ohio Department of Transportation, the intersection is scheduled to become a four-way stop and should be completed in 6-8 weeks.

"The health, safety and wellness of our residents and all who visit is and shall remain our top priority. Our condolences go out to all those involved in today's tragic incedent," Geiss said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.