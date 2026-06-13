1 dead in fatal two-vehicle crash in Mansfield

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the city of Mansfield Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At approximately 2:27 a.m., the Mansfield Patrol Post responded to the crash on Park Avenue near Adams Street.

Preliminary information showed that a 2021 Ford Expedition driven by a 49-year-old man of Mansfield was traveling westbound at the traffic signal at Park Avenue and Adams Street. A 2001 Yamaha FZS1000 motorcycle operated by a 30-year-old man of Mansfield was also westbound on Park Avenue, approaching Adams Street. The Ford was struck in the rear by the Yamaha, OSHP said.

The 30-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.