1 dead in Painesville house fire

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A house fire in Painesville on Tuesday morning left a woman dead and another person hospitalized.
It happened around 8 a.m. at a two-story home in the 60 block of Levan Drive.
When News 5 crews arrived at the scene, the fire had already been knocked down.
Painesville Fire Chief Thomas C. Hummel Jr. told our crew that the woman was found dead inside the home. The other person was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. It's unclear if that person sustained any injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.