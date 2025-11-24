Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 in custody after Brecksville police situation

A woman reported a domestic disturbance to police
A man was arrested after a police situation in Brecksville Sunday evening, according to the Brecksville Police Department.
Around 4:40 p.m., a woman reported a domestic disturbance with a "male family member," police said in a statement.

When officers arrived, the woman was able to get out of the house, but police said the man barricaded himself in a room and threatened he had knives and a gun.

At that point, police released a shelter-in-place order for residents in the area of Hilton Road and Mill Road.

News 5 crews were on the scene at the time and saw a SWAT team helping police.

According to Brecksville Police, negotiations continued until 9 p.m. Sunday.

The incident ended with police taking the man into custody, then taking him to the hospital.

