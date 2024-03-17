1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting Saturday night

While Cleveland Police were investigating a crash near E. 55th Street and Carnegie Avenue Saturday night, they heard gunshots in the area, police said.

Officers responded to the scene, which was also located on E. 55th Street and found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and saw a 36-year-old man attempting to flee the scene, police said.

The man fleeing from the scene was apprehended, and the 29-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

The 36-year-old has been arrested and charges are pending, police said.