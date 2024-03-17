Watch Now
1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting Saturday night

While Cleveland Police were investigating a crash near E. 55th Street and Carnegie Avenue Saturday night, they heard gunshots in the area, police said.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Mar 17, 2024
Officers responded to the scene, which was also located on E. 55th Street and found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and saw a 36-year-old man attempting to flee the scene, police said.

The man fleeing from the scene was apprehended, and the 29-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

The 36-year-old has been arrested and charges are pending, police said.

