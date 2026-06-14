1 injured in shooting on Elyria's West Side

The Elyria Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday evening.

The shooting happened near Foster and Penfield avenues, police said.

One person was wounded by a gunshot and taken to University Hospitals Medical Center to be treated, according to police.

The department is working to identify the suspect or suspects, and at this time, there is no immediate danger to the public.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Elyria Police at 440-323-3302.