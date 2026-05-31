1 man dead, 2 teens injured following shooting near West 48th Street

A man is dead, and two teens were injured after a shooting took place in Cleveland on Sunday, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Around 2 p.m., the Second District responded to a shots-fired call on the 3500 block of West 48th Street, police said.

Police said initial information indicated a group of people was involved in an altercation, and during it, shots were fired.

According to police, a man about 23 years old, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old all suffered gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead, police said.

Cleveland police said a man was detained and is believed to be the suspect in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing by the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit.