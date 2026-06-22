1 man in critical condition after shooting in Cleveland's Corlett neighborhood

CLEVELAND — One man is in critical condition after a shooting that took place in Cleveland's Corlett neighborhood Sunday night, according to Cleveland EMS.

The shooting took place on the 12100 block of Lenacrave Avenue.

EMS confirmed a man with a gunshot wound was taken to University Hospitals.

News 5 crews were on the scene and saw multiple evidence markers on the ground outside of a residence.

News 5 Cleveland

Just three days ago, a homicide happened on the same street.

Cleveland Police responded to the area on June 18 after ShotSpotter alerts and radio information about an unconscious man in the front seat of a car with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man not breathing. EMS later came on scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Mike Vielhaber Lenacrave Avenue shooting, June 18, 2026.

We have requests out for more information on Sunday night's shooting.