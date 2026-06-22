1 man in critical condition after shooting in Cleveland's Corlett neighborhood

CLEVELAND — One man is in critical condition after a shooting that took place in Cleveland's Corlett neighborhood Sunday night, according to Cleveland EMS.
The shooting took place on the 12100 block of Lenacrave Avenue.
EMS confirmed a man with a gunshot wound was taken to University Hospitals.
News 5 crews were on the scene and saw multiple evidence markers on the ground outside of a residence.
Just three days ago, a homicide happened on the same street.
Cleveland Police responded to the area on June 18 after ShotSpotter alerts and radio information about an unconscious man in the front seat of a car with a gunshot wound.
When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man not breathing. EMS later came on scene and pronounced the victim dead.
We have requests out for more information on Sunday night's shooting.