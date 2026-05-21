1 man in critical condition after shooting near Wade Park Avenue

CLEVELAND — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Cleveland near Wade Park Avenue Wednesday night, according to Cleveland EMS.

Cleveland Police are investigating the shooting.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Boulevard around 8 p.m.

EMS told News 5 they transported a 27-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound in critical condition.

We are working to learn more information, and will update you once we know more.