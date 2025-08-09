Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man shot, car stolen in Maple Heights Giant Eagle parking lot

Police say the victim is undergoing surgery
A 28-year-old man was shot and injured at a Giant Eagle parking lot in Maple Heights, and the suspect fled in his car Saturday afternoon, according to the City of Maple Heights Department of Police.
At around 1:40 p.m., the department said officers responded to 5321 Warrensville Center Road for a report of a man shot.

Once officers arrived, they located the 28-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his chest. The man was taken to Metro Health Medical Center. Police said the victim is undergoing surgery.

An investigation led Maple Heights PD to learn that the victim was shopping at the Giant Eagle and was loading his groceries into his car in the parking lot.

Police said the suspect approached the 28-year-old, and the two started struggling with each other.

Maple Heights PD stated that at that point, the suspect appeared to have shot the 28-year-old victim and fled the area in the victim's car.

The department said the victim's car was entered into the Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS) and was recovered shortly after.

Maple Heights Detective Bureau responded to the scene, police said.

Police ask anyone with any information to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624.

The case remains under investigation.

