1 man's trek across America makes a pit stop in Willoughby

One man's trek across the county made a pit stop in Willoughby Sunday afternoon.

Noah Coughlan made his way through Willoughby with the help of first responders guiding him along the way.

Coughlan began his fifth run across the country in October 2025.

He will be going across 20 states with the journey ending on July 4.

His Northeast Ohio journey stopped in East Cleveland before setting out from downtown Monday morning.

In a social media post, Willoughby Police said Coughlan is crossing America with hopes to honor Americans and encourage unity.