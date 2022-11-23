$1 million in COVID relief grants awarded to 100 Akron small businesses

AKRON, Ohio — According to a news release from the city of Akron, 100 businesses in Akron have been chosen to receive a one-time $10,000 grant to provide relief after the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Akron's small businesses have endured so much over the past several years to keep their doors open and to continue serving this community," said Mayor Dan Horrigan.

The grants were made possible by and are coming from the city's allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The pandemic hit small businesses especially hard.

“These grants are our way of mitigating the fallout they experienced from COVID-19 and putting these once-in-a-generation funds back into the community. We’re excited to support our small businesses in this way, ” said the Director of Strategic Development for the city of Akron, Catey Breck.

According to the release, 43 of the grant recipients are minority-owned businesses and 40 are businesses owned by women. The businesses are also from varying industries including healthcare, restaurants, bars and restaurants, construction companies and more.

Recipients had requirements they had to meet in order to receive the grant, including having between 2 and 50 employees on their payroll, being current on their taxes and they had to be in operation in the City of Akron on or before Jan. 1, 2020, just to name a few.

Here is a full list of requirements.

Payroll and benefits, rent or mortgage costs, utilities and software are among the allowable uses for the funding.

The recipients are undeniably grateful. Kara Hamad from Hamad's on Main, a restaurant in Akron, had this to say:

“Maintaining a small family business downtown after the pandemic sometimes feels like being a captain of a slowly sinking ship. Receiving the Small Business Relief Grant has finally given us a shore in sight. We are grateful to have been given this opportunity to help keep us downtown where we belong. We will be able to pay off debt accrued while trying to survive the past few years and will be able to move forward with a more hopeful future. Additionally, receiving the grant has allowed us to focus on our son’s heart surgery and Jon’s recovery without additional stress. It’s feels good to know our city is here for us.”

