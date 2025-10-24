1 person arrested after car crashes into building on Cleveland's east side

CLEVELAND — A car crash left a trail of destruction on Cleveland's east side Friday morning.

The accident happened around 3:30 Friday morning at Union and East 135th Street.

The car slammed into a pole, a crosswalk sign and eventually a building before coming to a stop.

Right now, the area is closed.

According to Cleveland Police, the driver was arrested.

We don't know whether there were any injuries or fatalities, but we will update this story as we learn more.