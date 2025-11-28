1 person saved from house fire in Cuyahoga County

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — A person was saved from a house fire Friday evening, according to Middleburg Heights Fire.

A News 5 crew was at the scene in Middleburg Heights and saw one person being removed from the home by a member of one of the responding units.

Middlebrug Heights Assistant Chief Dale Higginbotham said the victim was taken to Metro Health, and the victim's condition is unknown.

Higginbotham said the fire had "self ended" and that the cause will be under investigation.

News 5 spotted heavy damage to the rear of the house.