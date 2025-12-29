1 person shot at Mayfield Heights Raising Cane's restaurant

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — One person was shot at a Raising Cane's restaurant in Mayfield Heights Sunday night, according to Mayfield Heights Police.

Mayfield Heights Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the Mayfield Road location just before 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The victim was taken to Hillcrest Hospital for treatment.

There is no word on how that person is doing or the status of their condition.

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting or how many shots were fired.

No suspect descriptions or arrests have been made.

Our Overnight News Tracker captured crime scene tape surrounding the restaurant as investigators spent hours processing the scene, taking photos and gathering additional evidence.

Both the Raising Cane's and nearby Sheetz are closed during the investigation, according to a Facebook post from Mayfield Heights Police.

Police asked people to avoid the area during the investigation.