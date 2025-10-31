1 person taken to the hospital after early morning hit-and-run crash in Stark County

One person was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Perry Township early Friday morning.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the incident involved a car and a bicycle.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at Whipple Avenue and 11th Street Northwest.
The suspect's vehicle was found a few blocks away, troopers said.
It had significant front-end damage and was towed.
The suspect was taken into custody.
At this time, we don't know the bicyclist's condition, but we will update this story as we learn more.
