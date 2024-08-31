1 shot, killed outside of Akron hookah lounge Saturday morning

Akron Police are investigating a shooting outside of a hookah lounge that left a 33-year-old man dead early Saturday morning.

Around 2:16 a.m., police responded to Exhale Hookah Lounge, located in the 500 block of E. Exchange Street, for a report of someone possibly shot, Akron Police said.

Upon arrival, they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds outside of the establishment, police said. EMS was called to the scene, and the man was pronounced dead.

Akron Police said most patrons had left prior to their arrival, and circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

In late June, Akron Police responded to the same hookah lounge after three people were shot. All three sustained non-life-threatening injuries after an altercation led to someone firing multiple shots.

RELATED: 3 shot at Akron hookah lounge