1 woman dead, another injured in fatal morning crash in Cleveland

A 25-year-old woman is dead, and a 28-year-old woman is injured after a crash early Saturday morning in Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Police Department.
CLEVELAND — A 25-year-old woman is dead, and a 28-year-old woman is injured after a crash early Saturday morning in Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Just after 2:30 a.m., the 28-year-old driver traveling on Saint Clair Avenue near East 107th Street lost control while going around a curve and hit a pole, Cleveland Police said.

CPD said the 25-year-old passenger died at the scene, and the 28-year-old woman was taken to a hospital.

Cleveland Police said neither woman was wearing a seatbelt and that speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The incident is under investigation.

