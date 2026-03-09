1 woman rescued by Cleveland FD in critical condition following house fire

Cleveland firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home Sunday, which left her in critical condition, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

The department said fire crews responded to the 3700 block of East 104th Street at approximately 7:52 p.m.

According to Cleveland Fire, there was a fire in the family room on the first floor of the occupied home. The fire was extinguished quickly.

A woman was found in the kitchen area on the first floor and was transported by EMS to a local hospital in critical condition, Cleveland Fire said. A cat was also rescued.

The department said there were no working smoke alarms reported and wanted to encourage people to check their smoke alarms.

The department estimated damages at $75,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.