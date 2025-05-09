1 year after Akron mass shooting, Akron man calls his survival a miracle

AKRON, Ohio — The scar on Julian Alford's head, just above his left eye, is the result of a bullet that grazed him last summer after a large street party turned violent in Akron.

For the 34-year-old Akron native, the scar is also a daily reminder of how lucky he is to be alive. In fact, he believes it's a miracle he survived a mass shooting.

"I definitely feel like it's a miraculous thing that I'm here today," Alford said. "I know that this could not have been anything but the hand of the most high God protecting me."

Alford was part of a big crowd that had gathered for a birthday celebration on June 2, 2024, on Kelly Avenue near 8th Avenue. Suddenly, gunfire erupted.

When the bullets stopped flying, 27-year-old LaTeris Cook was dead, and nearly 30 others were injured from the gunfire, including Alford.

"I went and hit the ground and as soon as I hit the ground to get down in maybe like a safety position, I could feel the warmness from the blood on my face," Alford said. "I was just shaking, not knowing if I would see the next day."

Police believe multiple guns were fired in the early morning hours that day. Shell casings from at least five weapons were found in the area.

Last summer, APD released surveillance video of a white SUV speeding away from the scene. Police said some of the shots were fired from that vehicle.

No arrests have been made in the mass shooting. Police Chief Brian Harding said the investigation is ongoing.

"We still have a detective who's dedicated almost exclusively to that case, so he continues to work on it, Harding said.

Alford is a father, a member of the community group called Torchbearers Akron, and has a groundskeeping job at Wilbeth Arlington Homes.

He also started a modeling career not long before the shooting happened and said what happened to him won't stop him from chasing his dream.

"I'm being a model to really show people that this is what it looks like to wake up, strap up your boots, say yesterday hurt, but I'm gonna keep going," Alford said. "I believe in myself and want to inspire others to continue to go forward no matter what happens to you."

Becky Cool, director of services for the Victim Assistance Program, said the mass shooting remains fresh for so many people.

"I think that you really cannot state in words what the impact of the Kelly Avenue mass shooting was for our community," Cool said.

Cool pointed out that the Gun Violence Response Fund, established after the shooting, has distributed $114,000 so far in flexible financial assistance. Most of the money has gone towards the Kelly Avenue victims to help them with costs associated with transportation, housing, medical bills and more.

"Mental health needs, counseling, support groups, faith-based, and also those financial assistance needs as well," Cool said.

Alford said he's holding onto hope that police will solve the case and one day bring justice to the victims.

"I think it's very important. Lives were changed," he said.

Alford said he occasionally still feels a sharp pain in the area where the bullet grazed him, and the emotional trauma, including post-traumatic stress from the shooting, remains an issue.

However, he said he's grateful for the support he has received from the Victim Assistance Program and continues to count his blessings.

"Every day I wake up, I pray multiple times a day."

Victims in need of support can contact the Victim Assistance Program hotline at 330-376-0040.

Anyone with information on the mass shooting is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. You can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 27463. Tips can also be submitted online at AkronCops.org.