$10,000 reward offered in cold case homicide of man shot at Bible study in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for the September 2011 homicide of Dale Settle.

Settle, who was a 22-year-old University of Akron student, was with a Bible study group in the 600 block of Hazlett Avenue NW in Canton when he was shot during a robbery attempt. Police said there were two unidentified people involved in the robbery.

The victim's father, Dale Settle Sr., said his son was holding a bible during the tragic incident and showed compassion even as he was dying.

"He prayed for the killers when they shot him. When they killed him, he prayed for them when he was dying," Settle Sr. said.

John Smerglia, an assistant special agent in charge with ATF, said investigators have possible suspects, but the agency feels the large reward could generate more solid leads.

"One of the reasons that we're putting out the reward is we really do feel as though we can get to the bottom of this and provide some closure to the family," Smerglia said.

Smerglia said there could be a link to a street gang known as "Shorb Blocc."

In 2021, News 5 covered a news conference during which investigators revealed suspected gang members were facing racketeering or drug conspiracy charges.

While Smerglia is not naming suspects in Settle's killing, he said investigators continue to look at a possible connection between the gang and the murder.

"That essentially leads us to believe that members of the gang may have been involved in this incident," he said.

Settle Sr. said his son was studying business, and after his death, the family accepted his diploma at a graduation ceremony at the University of Akron.

"They took away his whole future on this Earth and everything he might have done with his life, any family he might have had, spouse and children."

Settle Jr.'s mother, Sharon Hill, said her son was the sweetest, kindest soul and that he had the eyes and the smile that could light up a room.

"Our family does need closure. Thirteen years is a long time. I want justice to be served so that no other family and no other mother has to go through this. I love him and miss him so much," Hill said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF through its website.