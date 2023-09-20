10 AM: Closing arguments in Ethan Liming trial

Less than a week after the start of the trial to determine who is responsible for the death of Ethan Liming, lawyers are expected to give their closing arguments.

You can watch a livestream of the closing arguments around 10 a.m. in the video player below:

News 5 livestream event

Liming died last summer in the parking lot of the I Promise School in Akron.

Two brothers, DeShawn and Tyler Stafford, are the defendants in the case, charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are claiming self-defense under Ohio’s Stand Your Ground law. The prosecution has to prove they weren’t trying to defend themselves.

Lawyers argue over who was ultimately responsible for the death of Ethan Liming

According to police, two of Liming's friends got out of Ethan's car and used an Orbeez toy gun to shoot gel pellets at the basketball players, including the brothers.

Police said as the fight continued, Liming was punched, fell and hit his head on pavement, which caused his death, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

