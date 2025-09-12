10 hospitalized after school bus crash

The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus.

The crash happened on September 11, just before 7 p.m. on County Road 32 at County Road 41 in Scott Township.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Northwood Local Schools bus was traveling northbound on County Road 32.

The school bus failed to stop at a red light and was hit by a Jeep Compass traveling westbound on County Road 41.

According to officials, the bus was heading back from a junior high football game.

Seven students, the driver of the Jeep Compass and the bus driver were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Another student was flown to a hospital in Toledo with non-life-threatening injuries.