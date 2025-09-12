10 hospitalized after school bus crash

The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus.
The crash happened on September 11, just before 7 p.m. on County Road 32 at County Road 41 in Scott Township.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a Northwood Local Schools bus was traveling northbound on County Road 32.
The school bus failed to stop at a red light and was hit by a Jeep Compass traveling westbound on County Road 41.
According to officials, the bus was heading back from a junior high football game.
Seven students, the driver of the Jeep Compass and the bus driver were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Another student was flown to a hospital in Toledo with non-life-threatening injuries.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.