10-year-old boy, woman critically injured in Cleveland shooting, police say

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting incident that left a 10-year-old boy and a woman in her 50s injured on Cleveland's west side.

Police say it happened around 11:30 on Monday night on Woodbridge Avenue near West 41st Street.

Cleveland EMS confirmed to News 5 that both victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.