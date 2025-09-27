Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

10th Annual Food Truck Challenge kicks off at Croker Park

Annual food truck fest
Sydney Martin | News 5 Cleveland
The 10th Annual Food Truck Challenge at Crocker Park.
Annual food truck fest
Posted

WESTLAKE, Ohio — The Annual Food Truck Challenge kicked off at Crocker Park on Saturday morning, serving up good food and fun.

This is the 10th annual year of the challenge and this year, there were more than 20 local food trucks, celebrity judges—including News 5's own Remi Murrey— and live music.

There were also opportunities for guests to cast their vote for the "people's choice award."

"Today, everyone's here to try to... kind of have a good time with the community. I mean, they really put on a show," said Jeff Wiseman, owner of The Original Steak and Hoagies. "There's live music, bands, dogs everywhere— I mean it's the perfect atmosphere today."

Unfortunately, if you missed the yummy event, you'll have to wait until next year.

The challenge went from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.