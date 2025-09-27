10th Annual Food Truck Challenge kicks off at Croker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio — The Annual Food Truck Challenge kicked off at Crocker Park on Saturday morning, serving up good food and fun.

This is the 10th annual year of the challenge and this year, there were more than 20 local food trucks, celebrity judges—including News 5's own Remi Murrey— and live music.

There were also opportunities for guests to cast their vote for the "people's choice award."

"Today, everyone's here to try to... kind of have a good time with the community. I mean, they really put on a show," said Jeff Wiseman, owner of The Original Steak and Hoagies. "There's live music, bands, dogs everywhere— I mean it's the perfect atmosphere today."

Unfortunately, if you missed the yummy event, you'll have to wait until next year.

The challenge went from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.