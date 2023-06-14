11:30AM: Cleveland Police officials discuss missing children, 'misleading information'

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland is holding a virtual news conference to “address misleading information that recently appeared in national news stories” about missing children and human trafficking.

Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond, Missing Persons Liaison Detective Kevin Callahan and Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force Chief Investigator Larry Henderhan will discuss trends, current information and resources, followed by a brief Q&A.

On Tuesday, Cleveland faith leaders put Northeast Ohio on notice that the recent increase in children reported as missing is at the top of mind for them and their respective congregations.

