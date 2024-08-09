11 AM: FirstEnergy provides update after thousands still without power following Tuesday's storm

FirstEnergy will be providing an update on Friday morning after thousands across Northeast Ohio remain without power following Tuesday night's storm.

Watch a livestream at 11 a.m.

News 5 livestream event

FirstEnergy’s Ohio President, Torrence Hinton, will provide an update on power restoration efforts in Northern Ohio and talk about the historic impact of this Tuesday’s storm.

As of 9:15 a.m. Friday, the following counties were dealing with power outages:



Cuyahoga: 144,177

Ashtabula: 2,987

Geauga: 15,348

Lake: 22,055

Lorain: 6,968

FirstEnergy has issued a statement indicating that most affected customers should expect power restoration by Aug. 14.

When will the power turn back on?

RELATED: When will the power turn back on?

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.