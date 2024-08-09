Watch Now
11 AM: FirstEnergy provides update after thousands still without power following Tuesday's storm

News 5 Cleveland
A road closed in Lakewood following the storms on Aug. 6.
FirstEnergy will be providing an update on Friday morning after thousands across Northeast Ohio remain without power following Tuesday night's storm.

Watch a livestream at 11 a.m.

FirstEnergy’s Ohio President, Torrence Hinton, will provide an update on power restoration efforts in Northern Ohio and talk about the historic impact of this Tuesday’s storm.

As of 9:15 a.m. Friday, the following counties were dealing with power outages:

  • Cuyahoga: 144,177
  • Ashtabula: 2,987
  • Geauga: 15,348
  • Lake: 22,055
  • Lorain: 6,968

FirstEnergy has issued a statement indicating that most affected customers should expect power restoration by Aug. 14.

When will the power turn back on?

