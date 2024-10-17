11 AM: Lorain police to hold press conference on Oct. 7 police shooting

On Thursday morning, Lorain police will hold a press conference regarding an officer who shot a man earlier this month.

The morning of Oct. 7, officers were called to a home along West 17th Street and Ashland Avenue just after midnight for a man suspected of breaking into a car.

Once on scene, officers located the man, who they say was holding a gun, in a driveway. He then took off on foot, resulting in police chasing after him.

An officer fired shots at him, injuring him. Officers on scene rendered first aid. EMS then took the man to Mercy Health Hospital in Lorain with multiple gunshot wounds.

The officer was not injured and was placed on paid administrative leave, per standard protocol.

