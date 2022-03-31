12,000 customers in Erie County are without power; FirstEnergy reporting additional outages

CLEVELAND — FirstEnergy is reporting power outages in several counties, mainly in Cuyahoga and Erie counties.

In Erie County, more than 12,000 customers are without power Thursday.

In Cuyahoga County, 1,951 are without power.

All of Northeast Ohio is under a Wind Advisory Thursday, with wind gusts of up to 50 mph expected.

Additional power outages are possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and cause tree limbs to break and fall.

Find additional power outages here.

RELATED: All of Northeast Ohio under Wind Advisory, 50 mph gusts expected

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.