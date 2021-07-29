12:30 PM: Kent State holds press conference on 2021 mask policy

KENT, Ohio — Manfred van Dulmen, Ph.D., the chair of Kent State University's Pandemic Leadership Committee, will be speaking today at 12:30 p.m. regarding the the mask policy at the school as the university prepares for its fall semester beginning Aug. 26.

Watch live in the below player at 12:30 p.m.

News 5 livestream event

Yesterday the university announced that it was strongly recommending that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals wear face coverings while interacting with others indoors.

