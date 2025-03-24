12-year-old boy in Akron punished with ice baths before his death

AKRON, Ohio — A 23-year-old man has been charged for allegedly administering ice baths as a form of punishment to a 12-year-old boy in his care who later died.

The man, Anthony McCants, was in charge of 12-year-old Jadako Taylor.

According to the Akron Police Department, the suspect was known to the boy's family, possibly even a stepbrother.

Investigators say that as punishment, McCants forced the boy to participate in ice baths on Saturday. The first one lasted around 45 minutes, with short breaks of push-ups and other physical activity. Then, another round in the afternoon.

Police are working to determine why it happened in the first place.

"We don’t know what led up to it ... I don’t think there’s anything a child can do to warrant that outcome," said Akron Deputy Police Chief Michael Miller.

Police said that after the second round of punishment, the boy began to vomit and seize. That's when someone in the house called 911, saying his 12-year-old brother needed help.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Court records state that his core temperature was 74 degrees. For context, doctors say that hypothermia sets in when body temperatures drop below 95 degrees.

McCants has been charged with child endangerment, a third-degree felony. He's being held in jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Police say there's no indication the suspect intended to kill the boy.

"Good people make bad decisions. This is very tragic in the worst way. But I’ve had people describe to me this guy was you know, was an exceptional young man," Miller said.

Additional charges may be forthcoming, depending on the autopsy results, which are still pending.