12PM: Dolly Parton visits Ohio to celebrate growth of Imagination Library

Program provides free books to all Ohio kids age 0-5
Dolly Parton
Andrew Harnik/AP
Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton reads her book "Coat of Many Colors," to children as she makes it the 100 millionth book that Imagination Library donates to the Library of Congress collection at the Library of Congress, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington. The Library of Congress and Imagination Library also announce a story time for children on the last Friday of each month in the Great Hall of the Thomas Jefferson Building from March through August. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Dolly Parton
Posted at 11:44 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 11:44:28-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hello Dolly! The country music superstar herself is in Columbus Tuesday to celebrate the success of her Imagination Library program in Ohio.

Watch a livestream of her speaking at First Lady Fran DeWine's luncheon at 12 p.m. Tuesday:

RELATED: DeWine declares Aug. 9 'Dolly Parton Day' as country singer visits her 'Imagination Library' in Columbus

News 5 covered the program from its early beginnings in Northeast Ohio, when it was available in just a small selection of communities.

The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library was formally created in 2019, and originally was only available in a select few counties. By the end of 2020, the program became available for all families for free, regardless of where they lived.

RELATED: 1 million books and counting: Imagination Library fosters love of reading among children in Summit and Medina counties

Last month, the Ohio Governor's Imagination Library became Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio.

Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 10.26.45 AM.png
The percentage of eligible kids enrolled in the program divided by county.

Organizers said more than 327,000 kids are enrolled in Ohio’s Imagination Library, amounting to about 45% of those eligible between newborns until five years old.

