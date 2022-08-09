12PM: Dolly Parton visits Ohio to celebrate growth of Imagination Library

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hello Dolly! The country music superstar herself is in Columbus Tuesday to celebrate the success of her Imagination Library program in Ohio.

Watch a livestream of her speaking at First Lady Fran DeWine's luncheon at 12 p.m. Tuesday:

News 5 livestream event

News 5 covered the program from its early beginnings in Northeast Ohio, when it was available in just a small selection of communities.

The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library was formally created in 2019, and originally was only available in a select few counties. By the end of 2020, the program became available for all families for free, regardless of where they lived.

Last month, the Ohio Governor's Imagination Library became Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio The percentage of eligible kids enrolled in the program divided by county.

Organizers said more than 327,000 kids are enrolled in Ohio’s Imagination Library, amounting to about 45% of those eligible between newborns until five years old.

