Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

13-year-old arrested in connection to violent threats that led Shaker Hts. Middle School to shelter-in-place

Shaker Heights Schools said a 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with threats of violence made to Shaker Heights Middle School, which resulted in a shelter-in-place after hours Thursday and during school hours Friday.
Police arrest 13 YO for violent threats made against Shaker Hts. Middle School
Posted
and last updated

Shaker Heights Schools said a 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with threats of violence made to Shaker Heights Middle School, which resulted in a shelter-in-place after hours Thursday and during school hours Friday.

According to Shaker Heights Police, the teen is not a resident of Shaker Heights and does not attend any schools in the district.

Shaker Heights PD said no weapons were found on the school premises and that all students and staff were safe.

Criminal charges are being reviewed with the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Prosecutor's Office, police said.

The school district thanked the police department for their work and swift efforts to keep students and staff safe.

According to the district, there are no ongoing threats to the schools, and it will continue to work with law enforcement closely to keep appropriate safety measures.

Middle school counselors are available, and families can find additional help on conversing with their children about the matter here.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.