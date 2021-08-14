14-year-old arrested for shooting that killed 13-year-old in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — One of the two teens sought for the shooting death of a 13-year-old in Cleveland Heights last week has been arrested.

According to Cleveland Heights police, the suspect, a 14-year-old male, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and improper discharge into a habitation.

The teen was arrested Saturday morning in Medina after police received a tip regarding his location, authorities said.

On Aug. 9 at around 6:22 p.m., police responded to a home near Woodview and Noble roads for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 13-year-old London Hill shot in the neck and unresponsive. Hill was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police said Hill was sitting at a kitchen table when two bullets ripped through a house wall and hit him. Other occupants of the house reported hearing two shots.

"It is believed that the suspects targeted this residence and that it was not a random act," police said.

The other suspect, Brylin Pickens, 16, is still on the loose.

A reward from CrimeStoppers has been offered for his arrest. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call at 216-252-7463. Tips can be anonymous.

