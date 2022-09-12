14-year-old found in Elyria dead from gunshot wound Monday morning, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound in Elyria Monday morning, Elyria Police officials stated.

At about 5 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of 3rd Street for a possible homicide and found an unresponsive teen who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

Detectives and the Lorain County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and are currently investigating.

Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield posted about the boy's death on Facebook and encouraged anyone with information to reach out to Elyria Police.

Elyria City Schools posted a Facebook message about the loss of one of their students:

