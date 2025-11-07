16-year-old in critical condition after crash in Tuscarawas County

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition, and two others suffered minor injuries after a car crash in New Philadelphia Thursday evening, according to the New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At about 4:55 p.m., a crash happened at the intersection of Dundee Strasburg Road and State Route 93, OSHP said.

Officials said investigations into the crash revealed that the 16-year-old was driving a white 2014 Ford Focus westbound on Dundee Strasburg Road, and a maroon 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by a 57-year-old, was traveling northbound on SR 93.

According to OSHP, the teen failed to yield to a stop sign at the intersection and was struck by the pick-up truck on the driver's side. After the crash, both vehicles went off the west side of SR 93 before coming to a stop off the road.

The teen was transported to Akron City Hospital by Med Flight with life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.

The state patrol said an 18-year-old passenger in the teen's car suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram, who also suffered minor injuries, was evaluated by emergency medical personnel at the scene for minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

OSHP is investigating the crash.