16-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in Cleveland shooting

CLEVELAND — Two teens were shot, one fatally, early Friday afternoon on Cleveland's East Side.

According to Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz with the Cleveland Division of Police, at around 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of Garden Valley, located in the city's North Broadway neighborhood, right at the border of the Kinsman neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found that two teens had been shot. The teens were transported to a nearby hospital, where the 16-year-old was pronounced dead, Diaz said. The condition of the 14-year-old is currently unknown.

No further information has been released; the shooting remains under investigation.