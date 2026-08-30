17-year-old boy shot, injured in Madison Township

A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Lake County Saturday night, according to the Madison Township Department of Police.

Around 11:30 p.m., Madison Township police and Madison Fire District responded to a shooting reported near the intersection of Haywood Avenue and Lake View Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered first aid, and the victim was transported to University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center by the fire department, police said.

The teen was later airlifted to Cleveland's UH Medical Center by helicopter and was listed in stable condition.

Police said preliminary information revealed there was a physical altercation before the shooting happened that involved the victim and several other people at the scene. Several people involved fled the scene before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.