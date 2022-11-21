17-year-old teen boy arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Warren

WARREN, Ohio — A 17-year-old teen boy from Warren was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, according to a news release from Warren Police Department.

The teen met with the victim to purchase a cell phone on Saturday.

This incident is not in connection with the death of 16-year-old Myezavier ‘Zay’ Cannady, the release said.

RELATED: Brunswick community remembers 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot

“We urge the public to take every precaution when it comes to selling or buying items online,” said Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel.

Additionally, the Warren Police Department is a prearranged location that is available for transactions such as online purchases.

This investigation is ongoing.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.