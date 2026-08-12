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18-week-old blind foster kitten named Mushroom who has feline Leukemia needs a furever home

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One of a Kind Pet Rescue
Mushroom, an 18-week-old kitten, needs a new home.
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Posted

One of a Kind Pet Rescue is looking for someone to adopt an adorable foster kitten named Mushroom who is dealing with some serious health issues.

Mushroom is 18 weeks old, blind and has feline leukemia.

According to the rescue, she "may or may not have a ton of time here. However, right now she's otherwise healthy and loves to play."

The rescue is looking for someone to adopt her and give her a home.

"We'd love to see her with someone who will love her for her whole life, whether it's short or long. There is always a chance they can fight it off, but be prepared she may not," the rescue said. "Mushroom needs love regardless."

Anyone interested in adopting her should email foster@oneofakindpets.com.

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