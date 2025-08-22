18-year-old dies in 3-vehicle crash on I-77 in Tuscarawas County

An 18-year-old was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 77 near milepost 63 in Oxford Township, Tuscarawas County, according Lt. Johnnie Maier of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At around 2:18 p.m., Maier said a silver 2010 Honda CR-V driven by an 18-year-old was traveling north on I-77 and crossed the middle lane, heading into the southbound lanes. While doing so, the Honda struck a white Ford F-150 driven by a 50-year-old who was southbound in the left lane.

The Ford drove off the left side of the road and overturned. Then the Honda spun into the right lane and hit a blue 2022 Ram 1500 driven by a 38-year-old who was traveling southbound, Maier said.

According to OSHP, the Honda and Ram veered off the right side of the road and collided with the guardrail.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, Maier said.

OSHP said the driver of the Ford and the four passengers in the Ram were taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Center in Cambridge with minor injuries.

The New Philadelphia Highway Patrol Post is investigating the crash. OSHP said drugs and alcohol are believed to be factors.