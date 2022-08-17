18-year-old fatally shot in Cleveland near Glenville High School

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of East 113th Street, just a few hundred feet from Glenville High School.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Google maps data shows the shooting scene is around 236 feet from the school.

A possible second victim was driven away from area in a private car, police said.

Police didn't say what led up to the shooting or provide any description of the shooter or shooters.

The matter remains under investigation.

