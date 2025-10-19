18-year-old fatally shot in head at Lorain's Lakeview Park

An 18-year-old was shot and killed at Lakeview Park in Lorain Saturday evening, according to the Lorain Police Cpt. Jacob Morris.

At approximately 6:44 p.m., Lorain Police officers responded to the park at 1800 West Erie Ave. for a report of a shooting that had happened, Morris said.

Once officers arrived, they found a car parked at the west end of the lot. They located an unresponsive 18-year-old in the vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his head, said Morris.

According to the captain, officers began life-saving measures immediately and called for Lifecare EMS, then secured the scene.

The EMS arrived shortly after and took over the medical care. The teen was transported to Lorain Hospital, where he later died, Morris said.

Lorain Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau detectives are investigating the incident.

Morris said it is an active homicide investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 440-204-2105.