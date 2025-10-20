18-year-old Lorain student shot and killed at park during homecoming weekend

LORAIN, Ohio — An 18-year-old Lorain Success Academy senior was shot and killed Saturday evening at Lakeview Park North in Lorain.

“It was homecoming for Lorain High School that night, because of that, a lot of people were taking pictures at Lakeview Park, said Captain Jacob Morris, Lorain Police Department.

Police said while pictures were being taken, they were called for shots fired.

Police said when officers arrived, Isaac Brocco-Rivera was found in the driver's seat of a gold Jeep with at least one gunshot wound to the head at about 6:45 p.m. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police recovered a gun at the scene. They don't have a specific suspect at this time.

"At this time, we don't have any reason to suspect that the public is in any kind of danger," Morris said.

Investigators are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding Rivera's death.

"We're still working on investigating all the angles I suppose connected to the circumstances around Mr. Rivera's death. At this time, we don't have a specific suspect we're looking for," said Morris.

Lorain City Schools released this statement:

Dear Lorain City Schools Community,



It is with a heavy heart that we share that we tragically lost one of our high school students this weekend, Isaac Brocco Rivera, who was a senior at Lorain Success Academy. I’m sorry, but we are not able to share any more details at this time, as the Lorain Police Department investigates the circumstances surrounding his death. Please keep his family in your hearts and prayers during this difficult time. I apologize for not sharing this information sooner. Our delay was out of respect for the family and at the request of the Lorain Police Department. Please know that we have engaged our crisis team and will have supports available for long as needed for students and staff beginning tomorrow morning. Hold your loved ones a little closer and a little tighter, and have a blessed evening.



Respectfully, Dr. Jeff Graham

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for Rivera's family and has raised more than $15,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them. Tips can remain anonymous.

"We're looking for any help we can get to put these pieces together," said Morris.