19-year-old dead, 15-year-old in serious condition after shooting in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood

A 19-year-old woman was found shot dead, and a 15-year-old girl was found in critical condition after a shooting in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood, according to Cleveland Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said they responded to the area of East 71st Street for a shooting.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival, and the 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, EMS said.

News 5 has a request out to Cleveland Police for more information on the shooting.

