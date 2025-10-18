19-year-old drowns in Northeast Ohio lake

A 19-year-old man died from a drowning incident Friday at Lake Milton, Craig Beach, about 32 miles east of Akron, according to Portage County Water Rescue Team commander Scott Simmons.

Around 10:29 p.m., the Lake Milton Fire Department and Craig Beach Fire Department responded to a report of a man who fell off the dam, into Lake Milton underneath the water. The Portage County Water Rescue was activated at 10:36 p.m. by Lake Milton Fire. First Fire units arrived shortly after and 30 members of the PWCRT responded, Simmons said.

The commander stated that initial reports indicated four friends were fishing from the lakeside of the dam near Grandview Road. One of them reached down to grab a fish net, slipped, and fell into the water.

Three of the four friends fell into the water, but only two of them were able to get out. The PWCRT was told the missing person was the 19-year-old.

"Due to the first diver’s arrival still being within one hour of the time of the call, we set up a (Rescue Mode Operation)," said Simmons in a statement.

The Berlin Township Fire Department had a boat in the water and initiated sonar operations, in addition to scene protection, Simmons said.

Drivers went into the water at 11:18 p.m. and found the 19-year-old 10 minutes later. He was pulled out of the water and CPR was performed. He was taken to a local hospital in a Jackson Township ambulance, where they continued performing advanced life support measures on the way.

His condition is unknown at this time.